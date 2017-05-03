29 Donegal schools to undergo major improvements as part of Summer Works Scheme

It’s been confirmed that 29 local schools will undergo major improvement works over the summer months.

The funding for the Summer Works Scheme has been announced today and will see mechanical, sanitation and roofing upgrades to buildings in both primary and secondary schools across the county.

The local investment is part of an overall allocation of €47 million for vital school projects around the country.

Minister Joe McHugh it’s important now to keep the momentum going for Education in Donegal:

A full list of allocations in Donegal can be viewed below: