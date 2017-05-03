logo



29 Donegal schools to undergo major improvements as part of Summer Works Scheme

03 May 2017
by News Highland

 

It’s been confirmed that 29 local schools will undergo major improvement works over the summer months.

The funding for the Summer Works Scheme has been announced today and will see mechanical, sanitation and roofing upgrades to buildings in both primary and secondary schools across the county.

The local investment is part of an overall allocation of €47 million for vital school projects around the country.

Minister Joe McHugh it’s important now to keep the momentum going for Education in Donegal:

A full list of allocations in Donegal can be viewed below:

S N Neill Mor Killybegs Co. Donegal
Castlefin 1 Boys N S Castlefin Co Donegal
Killybegs Common N S The Commons Killybegs
St Garvan’s N.S. Drum Halla Rathmaolain
Scoil An Linbh Íosa Killymard Donegal Town
Scoil Cuilm Cille Ballindrait Lifford
S N Adhamhnain An Luinnigh Doire Beaga
Sn An Leinbh Iosa Coxtown Carrigans
Scoil Mhuire Pettigo Co Donegal
Scoil Naomh Seosamh Rathdomhnaill Treantach
S N Muire Gan Smal Ard A’Ratha Co Dun Na Ngall
S N Mhuire Baile An Ngalloglach Letterkenny
Ayr Hill N S Ramelton Tank Road Ramelton
Scoil Naomh Mhuire Ceann Mhalanna Ballygorman Lifford
Scoil Naomh Padraig Boys’ Carndonagh Co Donegal
S N Baile an Bhailsig Baile An Bhailsigh Welchtown
Scoil Bhride Conmhagh Lifford
Scoil Mhuire Belcruit Kincasslagh
S N Donaigh Carndonagh Co Donegal
S N Naomh Baoithin St Johnston Lifford
St Bernadette Special School College Farm Road Letterkenny
Moyle N S Newtowncunningham Lifford
St Macartan’s Central Bundoran Co Donegal
Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala Dun Na Ngall Co Donegal
Scoil Chróine An Clochán Liath Co. Dhún Na Ngall
Errigal College Windyhall Letterkenny
Mulroy College Milford Letterkenny
Deele College Raphoe Lifford
The Royal and Prior School Raphoe Co Donegal
Carndonagh Community School Carndonagh Lifford

 

