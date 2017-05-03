17 year old arrested after police officer was dragged along road in Newtownstewart

A 17 year old man has been arrested in Newtownstewart after a police officer was injured during a vehicle stop last night.

Shortly before 11 o’clock, police stopped a Honda car in the area of Mourne Park. While officers were speaking with the driver of the car he drove off. One of the officers was dragged along the road for a distance by the car before being thrown off.

The officer sustained a number of cuts and bruises to his head and body as a result of the incident.

Other officers on patrol in the area noted the car a short time later in the Old Castle Road area. Officers forced it to stop and arrested the suspect, on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

He remains in police custody this morning.