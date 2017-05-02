Work to get underway on A6 improvements as

Main construction work on the A6 Randalstown to Castledawson Dualling Scheme will begin in the next few weeks, according to the North’s Department of Infrastructure.

Work will take place on the sections from Randalstown to Toome, and from Moyola to Castledawson Roundabout.

The entire scheme is expected to be substantially complete in early 2021, with the Randalstown to Toome section open to traffic within two years.

The announcement has been welcomed by the Chamber of Commerce in Derry.

Its Vice President Jennifer Mc Keever is Managing Director of the Airporter service…….