logo



Update: Bomb squad arrive at Letterkenny Housing Estate to inspect suspect device

02 May 2017
by News Highland

The Army Bomb Disposal team have arrived at Manor View  Park in Letterkenny to investigate a device which may be an explosive shell. 

It’s understood that a family living in the estate brought the device home after finding it while walking in Knockalla yesterday.

They since became concerned over the find and alerted Gardai this morning.

Army Technical experts are to conduct a thorough examination of the device this afternoon.

Gardai also remain at the scene with the house and surrounding area sealed off until further notice.

 

 

More News

Government say approach to Brexit negotiations will focus on issues specifically to Ireland

0
  The Government says its approach to Brexit negotiations will focus on issues that are specific to us. A paper published this evening says we’ll concentrate on the Nort[...]
02 May 2017

Update: Artillery shell found in Letterkenny has been made safe by army

0
An artillery shell found in Letterkenny has been made safe by the army today. It was discovered in Manor View and a number of houses were evacuated while the bomb squad dealt with [...]
02 May 2017

Update: Bomb squad arrive at Letterkenny Housing Estate to inspect suspect device

0
The Army Bomb Disposal team have arrived at Manor View  Park in Letterkenny to investigate a device which may be an explosive shell.  It’s understood that a family living in [...]
02 May 2017

No flood defence works for four areas of Donegal – OPW

0
It’s emerged that flood defence works will not be carried out at four locations in Donegal, because an analysis has shown that the cost of the works would exceed the likely d[...]
02 May 2017

Denis O’Brien must pay all legal fess in failed case involving Pearse Doherty TD

0
Denis O’Brien will have to pay an estimated € 1m in legal fees following his failed action over statements made in the Dáil about his banking affairs. The High Court decided [...]
02 May 2017

22 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were 22 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO. The latest trolley watch reports reveals that there were 13 on [...]
02 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit