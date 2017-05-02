Update: Bomb squad arrive at Letterkenny Housing Estate to inspect suspect device

The Army Bomb Disposal team have arrived at Manor View Park in Letterkenny to investigate a device which may be an explosive shell.

It’s understood that a family living in the estate brought the device home after finding it while walking in Knockalla yesterday.

They since became concerned over the find and alerted Gardai this morning.

Army Technical experts are to conduct a thorough examination of the device this afternoon.

Gardai also remain at the scene with the house and surrounding area sealed off until further notice.