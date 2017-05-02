St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group seeks meetings with TDs and HSE officials

The Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group is seeking meetings with TDs and senior HSE officials to discuss the hospital’s future.

A recent funding announcement stated that the Stranorlar facility would share an investment of €4 million with Ramelton Community Hospital.

However, Fr John Joe Duffy, Chairman of the Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital group described the announcement as an ‘interim measure’ that would only bring the hospitals up to current HIQA standards.

Following the group’s most recent meeting, Fr Duffy says the group is determined to fight for the hospital’s future, and is seeking meetings with key political and HSE figures…………..