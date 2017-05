With two weeks to go until their Ulster Senior Football Championship opener, Donegal’s players will be firstly looking to club Championship action this weekend.

Paddy McBrearty is hoping his Kilcar side can get off to a flyer against Gaoth Dobhair, having reached their first Donegal final in 20 years last year.

Paddy spoke to Coilin Duffy at the launch of AIB’s Sponsorship of the All-Ireland Championship, and firstly asked him about Donegal’s upcoming date with Antrim in Ulster.