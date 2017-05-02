No flood defence works for four areas of Donegal – OPW

It’s emerged that flood defence works will not be carried out at four locations in Donegal, because an analysis has shown that the cost of the works would exceed the likely damage caused.

The areas are Moville, where there are 50 properties at risk with a potential for damages of €710,000, Burnfoot, with 21 properties and riak and potential damage of a million euro, Bunbeg / Derrybeg, with 11 properties at risk and potential damage of €1.18 million, and Convoy, with 9 houses at risk and potential damage of €1.62 million.

The figures have been collated by the Irish Independent, using the findings of an Office of Public Works report.