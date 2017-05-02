Doherty calls on IFI to drop court case against three Donegal anglers

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is calling on Inland fisheries Ireland to immediately withdraw its high court case against three Donegal fishermen concerning the long running dispute over fishing rights on the Gweebarra River.

Deputy Doherty was speaking after a series of meetings between the three anglers and a Sinn Fein group including the party’s Fisheries Spokesperson Deputy Martin Ferris.

He says the three local men involved in the proceedings have been singled out and dragged through the courts since 2009 for simply fishing a river which they have fished all of their lives.

Deputy Doherty said over 150 summonses have been ditched at Dungloe court, and seven Circuit Court appeals have also been withdrawn.

He added common sense would indicate that the High Court proceedings issued against these men was wrong from day one and should never have been initiated.

He’s also seeking a ministerial inquiry to get to the root of a chain of events that began here in Donegal in June of 2009…………