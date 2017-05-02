15 Donegal properties included in latest Allsops auction

There are 15 Donegal properties included in Allsops May Online Auctions, ranging from retail and office units to private homes.

The online catelogue has just been issued for the auction on May 17th and 18th.

The Donegal properties include a complete apartment block in Stranorlar, 11 houses and two apartments at differing stages of completion in Ramelton and 10 houses on 11 acres in Carrigans.

A mixed-use property on Main Street, Ballybofey, partly occupied by the Department of Social Protection, is also on offer (pic above), as is a retirement village in Killea (pic below).

***********************************************************

More details from Allsops press release –

Donegal Highlights

Lot 23: 12 Apartments at Collins Hall, Main Street, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal

Complete apartment block

Comprising 10 x two bedroom apartments and 2 x one bedroom apartments

Ranging in size from approximately 39 Sq. m – 65 Sq. m (398 Sq. ft – 700 Sq. ft)

Subject to nine tenancies at a current rent of €44,160 p.a.

RESERVE RANGE €445,000 – €455,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20902

Lot 92: Numbers 22-33 Lennon Grove, Ramelton, Co Donegal

Ready to go investment opportunity of 13 residential units

Comprising 4 x four bedroom houses, 7 x three bedroom houses, 1 x three bedroom duplex apartment and 1 x one bedroom self-contained apartment

Units are at different stages of completion

Located in an area of outstanding beauty close to Rathmullen and Letterkenny

Vacant possession

RESERVE RANGE €470,000 – €480,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20714

Lot 68: 1, 3, 16, 21, 35 and 43 – 47 Foyle View Manor, Carrigans, Co. Donegal

4 x four bedroom detached houses and 6 x four bedroom semi-detached houses

Units 1, 3, 35, 43, 44, 45, 46 and 47 require internal finishes

Units 16 and 21 are fully finished

Overall site area extends to approximately 4.53 hectares (11 acres)

Vacant possession of all units

RESERVE RANGE €455,000 – €465,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20967

Lot 180: Garvan House and Garvan Court, Main Street, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

A mixed use investment

Comprising 3 x retail units, 1 x office and 11 x apartments

Extending to approximately 576 Sq. m (6,200 Sq. ft) in total

2 x retail units and 1 x office unit occupied by the Department of Social Protection

1 x retail unit and 6 x apartments subject to tenancies

Total current rent reserved €38,660 p.a. with vacant possession of 5 x apartments

RESERVE RANGE €345,000 – €355,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20991

Lot 90: 9 Units at Hollywell Retirement Village (Folio DL67986F), Killea, Co. Donegal

8 x three bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 1 x three bedroom detached bungalow

Situated within a retirement village

Gardens to the front and rear

Units 17-20 and units 21-24 require internal finishes

Unit 12 is fully finished

Vacant possession of all units

RESERVE RANGE €195,000 – €205,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20960

Lot 71: 96 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

A detached four bedroom house

Extending to approximately 140 Sq. m (1,506 Sq. ft)

Gardens to the front and rear

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 p.a.

RESERVE RANGE €110,000 – €120,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20719

Lot 28: 54 Forest Park, Killygordon, Co. Donegal

A four bedroom detached house with integrated garage

Spacious accommodation throughout

Extending to approximately 159 Sq. m (1,711 Sq. ft)

Vacant possession

Requires internal completion works

RESERVE RANGE €70,000 – €80,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20593