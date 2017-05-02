logo



15 Donegal properties included in latest Allsops auction

02 May 2017
by News Highland

There are 15 Donegal properties included in Allsops May Online Auctions, ranging from retail and office units to private homes.

The online catelogue has just been issued for the auction on May 17th and 18th.

The Donegal properties include a complete apartment block in Stranorlar, 11 houses and two apartments at differing stages of completion in Ramelton and 10 houses on 11 acres in Carrigans.

A mixed-use property on Main Street, Ballybofey, partly occupied by the Department of Social Protection, is also on offer (pic above), as is a retirement village in Killea (pic below).

***********************************************************

More details from Allsops press release –

Donegal Highlights

 

Lot 23: 12 Apartments at Collins Hall, Main Street, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal

  • Complete apartment block
  • Comprising 10 x two bedroom apartments and 2 x one bedroom apartments
  • Ranging in size from approximately 39 Sq. m – 65 Sq. m (398 Sq. ft – 700 Sq. ft)
  • Subject to nine tenancies at a current rent of €44,160 p.a.

 

RESERVE RANGE €445,000 – €455,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20902

 

Lot 92: Numbers 22-33 Lennon Grove, Ramelton, Co Donegal

  • Ready to go investment opportunity of 13 residential units
  • Comprising 4 x four bedroom houses, 7 x three bedroom houses, 1 x three bedroom duplex apartment and 1 x one bedroom self-contained apartment
  • Units are at different stages of completion
  • Located in an area of outstanding beauty close to Rathmullen and Letterkenny
  • Vacant possession

 

RESERVE RANGE €470,000 – €480,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20714

 

Lot 68: 1, 3, 16, 21, 35 and 43 – 47 Foyle View Manor, Carrigans, Co. Donegal

  • 4 x four bedroom detached houses and 6 x four bedroom semi-detached houses
  • Units 1, 3, 35, 43, 44, 45, 46 and 47 require internal finishes
  • Units 16 and 21 are fully finished
  • Overall site area extends to approximately 4.53 hectares (11 acres)
  • Vacant possession of all units

 

RESERVE RANGE €455,000 – €465,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20967

 

Lot 180: Garvan House and Garvan Court, Main Street, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

  • A mixed use investment
  • Comprising 3 x retail units, 1 x office and 11 x apartments
  • Extending to approximately 576 Sq. m (6,200 Sq. ft) in total
  • 2 x retail units and 1 x office unit occupied by the Department of Social Protection
  • 1 x retail unit and 6 x apartments subject to tenancies
  • Total current rent reserved €38,660 p.a. with vacant possession of 5 x apartments

 

RESERVE RANGE €345,000 – €355,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20991

 

Lot 90: 9 Units at Hollywell Retirement Village (Folio DL67986F), Killea, Co. Donegal

  • 8 x three bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 1 x three bedroom detached bungalow
  • Situated within a retirement village
  • Gardens to the front and rear
  • Units 17-20 and units 21-24 require internal finishes
  • Unit 12 is fully finished
  • Vacant possession of all units

 

RESERVE RANGE €195,000 – €205,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20960

 

Lot 71: 96 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

  • A detached four bedroom house
  • Extending to approximately 140 Sq. m (1,506 Sq. ft)
  • Gardens to the front and rear
  • Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 p.a.

 

RESERVE RANGE €110,000 – €120,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20719

 

Lot 28: 54 Forest Park, Killygordon, Co. Donegal

  • A four bedroom detached house with integrated garage
  • Spacious accommodation throughout
  • Extending to approximately 159 Sq. m (1,711 Sq. ft)
  • Vacant possession
  • Requires internal completion works

 

RESERVE RANGE €70,000 – €80,000

https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20593

More News

No flood defence works for four areas of Donegal – OPW

0
It’s emerged that flood defence works will not be carried out at four locations in Donegal, because an analysis has shown that the cost of the works would exceed the likely d[...]
02 May 2017

Denis O’Brien must pay all legal fess in failed case involving Pearse Doherty TD

0
Denis O’Brien will have to pay an estimated € 1m in legal fees following his failed action over statements made in the Dáil about his banking affairs. The High Court decided [...]
02 May 2017

22 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were 22 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO. The latest trolley watch reports reveals that there were 13 on [...]
02 May 2017

Army Bomb Disposal team en route to Letterkenny housing estate after suspect device reported

0
Army Bomb Disposal experts are en route to Manor View Park in Letterkenny to investigate a device which may be an unexploded shell in a house. It’s understood the item was fo[...]
02 May 2017

Work to get underway on A6 improvements as

0
Main construction work on the A6 Randalstown to Castledawson Dualling Scheme will begin in the next few weeks, according to the North’s Department of Infrastructure. Work wil[...]
02 May 2017

15 Donegal properties included in latest Allsops auction

0
There are 15 Donegal properties included in Allsops May Online Auctions, ranging from retail and office units to private homes. The online catelogue has just been issued for the au[...]
02 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit