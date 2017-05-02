15 Donegal properties included in latest Allsops auction

There are 15 Donegal properties included in Allsops May Online Auctions, ranging from retail and office units to private homes.
The online catelogue has just been issued for the auction on May 17th and 18th.
The Donegal properties include a complete apartment block in Stranorlar, 11 houses and two apartments at differing stages of completion in Ramelton and 10 houses on 11 acres in Carrigans.
A mixed-use property on Main Street, Ballybofey, partly occupied by the Department of Social Protection, is also on offer (pic above), as is a retirement village in Killea (pic below).
More details from Allsops press release –
Donegal Highlights
Lot 23: 12 Apartments at Collins Hall, Main Street, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal
- Complete apartment block
- Comprising 10 x two bedroom apartments and 2 x one bedroom apartments
- Ranging in size from approximately 39 Sq. m – 65 Sq. m (398 Sq. ft – 700 Sq. ft)
- Subject to nine tenancies at a current rent of €44,160 p.a.
RESERVE RANGE €445,000 – €455,000
https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20902
Lot 92: Numbers 22-33 Lennon Grove, Ramelton, Co Donegal
- Ready to go investment opportunity of 13 residential units
- Comprising 4 x four bedroom houses, 7 x three bedroom houses, 1 x three bedroom duplex apartment and 1 x one bedroom self-contained apartment
- Units are at different stages of completion
- Located in an area of outstanding beauty close to Rathmullen and Letterkenny
- Vacant possession
RESERVE RANGE €470,000 – €480,000
https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20714
Lot 68: 1, 3, 16, 21, 35 and 43 – 47 Foyle View Manor, Carrigans, Co. Donegal
- 4 x four bedroom detached houses and 6 x four bedroom semi-detached houses
- Units 1, 3, 35, 43, 44, 45, 46 and 47 require internal finishes
- Units 16 and 21 are fully finished
- Overall site area extends to approximately 4.53 hectares (11 acres)
- Vacant possession of all units
RESERVE RANGE €455,000 – €465,000
https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20967
Lot 180: Garvan House and Garvan Court, Main Street, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
- A mixed use investment
- Comprising 3 x retail units, 1 x office and 11 x apartments
- Extending to approximately 576 Sq. m (6,200 Sq. ft) in total
- 2 x retail units and 1 x office unit occupied by the Department of Social Protection
- 1 x retail unit and 6 x apartments subject to tenancies
- Total current rent reserved €38,660 p.a. with vacant possession of 5 x apartments
RESERVE RANGE €345,000 – €355,000
https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20991
Lot 90: 9 Units at Hollywell Retirement Village (Folio DL67986F), Killea, Co. Donegal
- 8 x three bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 1 x three bedroom detached bungalow
- Situated within a retirement village
- Gardens to the front and rear
- Units 17-20 and units 21-24 require internal finishes
- Unit 12 is fully finished
- Vacant possession of all units
RESERVE RANGE €195,000 – €205,000
https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20960
Lot 71: 96 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
- A detached four bedroom house
- Extending to approximately 140 Sq. m (1,506 Sq. ft)
- Gardens to the front and rear
- Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 p.a.
RESERVE RANGE €110,000 – €120,000
https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20719
Lot 28: 54 Forest Park, Killygordon, Co. Donegal
- A four bedroom detached house with integrated garage
- Spacious accommodation throughout
- Extending to approximately 159 Sq. m (1,711 Sq. ft)
- Vacant possession
- Requires internal completion works
RESERVE RANGE €70,000 – €80,000
https://allsopireland.ie/auctionlot/onlinelotdetails/20593