National Patient Experience Survey rolled out today at LUH

The first ever National Patient Experience Survey is being rolled out today to try and improve services.

Letterkenny University Hospital is participating in the survey.

HIQA say collected data will be used to inform national and local health policy.

All adults who are discharged from acute hospitals during May will be asked to complete the survey, which covers things like care and treatment and the information supplied at the time of discharge.

HIQA’s Rachel Flynn explains why it’s important that people complete it: