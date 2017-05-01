logo



National Patient Experience Survey rolled out today at LUH

01 May 2017
by News Highland

The first ever National Patient Experience Survey is being rolled out today to try and improve services.

Letterkenny University Hospital is participating in the survey.

HIQA say collected data will be used to inform national and local health policy.

All adults who are discharged from acute hospitals during May will be asked to complete the survey, which covers things like care and treatment and the information supplied at the time of discharge.

HIQA’s Rachel Flynn explains why it’s important that people complete it:

More News

Gardai renew appeal for information on fatal road traffic collision

0
Gardai in Buncrana have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. Two teenagers, Nathan Farrell, [...]
01 May 2017

National Patient Experience Survey rolled out today at LUH

0
The first ever National Patient Experience Survey is being rolled out today to try and improve services. Letterkenny University Hospital is participating in the survey. HIQA say co[...]
01 May 2017

Detectives in Derry appealing for information following serious assault in local bar

0
Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the early hours of this morning. Shortly before 1am police received a report that a 32 year old man w[...]
01 May 2017

Over €700,000 in funding announced for seafood companies in Donegal

0
Six local seafood companies in Donegal are to benefit from over €700,000 in funding announced as part of a national grants announcement of €1.3 million. Grants have been funded und[...]
30 Apr 2017

Disappointment raised as only 1 estate taken in charge by council in Stranorlar since 2014

0
Disappointment and concern has been raised after it has been revealed that Donegal County Council has taken charge of only 1 housing estate in the Stranorlar Municipal District. Th[...]
30 Apr 2017

Teenagers who died in fatal collision named

0
The two teenagers who were killed in a fatal road traffic collision yesterday morning have been named locally as Nathan Dixon-Gill and Nathan Farrell. The single vehicle collision [...]
30 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit