Gardai renew appeal for information on fatal road traffic collision

Gardai in Buncrana have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two teenagers, Nathan Farrell, 18 and Nathan Dixon-Gill, 17 lost died following the single vehicle collision on the Quigley’s Point to Moville Road.

Three other males who were travelling in the same vehicle were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny University Hospital were they are believed to be in a stable condition.

Inspector David Murphy of Buncrana Garda Station is asking anyone who was on the road at the time to contact them: