Gaeltachta titles for Cloughaneely, St Naul’s and Glenfin

Cloughaneely were crowned Donegal Gaeltachta senior champions on Bank Holiday Monday, their first title since 1998.

Denis Boyle scored 0-5 in their 0-11 to 0-6 win over Glenfin at St Finnan’s Park in Falcarragh.

In the junior final the host side would suffer a five point defeat to St.Naul’s who won the title for the first time in the club’s history.

Jamie Murray and Brendan McCole scored the goals for St.Nauls while Stephen Griffin knocked over five points in the 2-15 to 2-10 win.

In the first game of the day, the Glenfin ladies came from eight points down to stun Termon 3-11 to 1-11 and retain their senior title.

Gemma Glackin top scored for Glenfin with 1-5 and Coleen McGrath hit 1-3. Maureen O’Donnell scored 1-6 for Termon.