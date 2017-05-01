Detectives in Derry appealing for information following serious assault in local bar

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 1am police received a report that a 32 year old man was involved in an altercation with 2 males in an upstairs bar of Granny Annies in the city.

The man is currently in hospital receiving treatment to an injury to his ear as a result of the incident.

Anyone who was in the bar last night and who witnessed an altercation or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.