Chloe Magee back in Ireland with European Bronze

Ireland’s first European Badminton Championship medals are back on Irish soil, following Chloe Magee’s return to Dublin Airport this afternoon

Raphoe native Chloe, along with her brother Sam created history on Saturday afternoon, picking up Bronze medals, following a medal playoff win over Polish duo Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezda Zieba in Denmark.

The duo earlier lost their silver medal match by 21-14, 21-10 to Danish pair Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen.

Chloe spoke to Coilin Duffy..