WAAR coming back to Donegal

The Wild Atlantic Adventure race is one of the most challenging adventure races in Ireland – and also boasts some of the most scenic routes.

The event, which includes a 42.5k cycle, a 2k hike and a 1k kayak, takes place along the Wild Atlantic way – but, this year it also takes in a truly unique route.

The 7.5k run has been increased to 10k, with the extra 2.5k being a run up and down the live airstrip at Donegal airport.

Started by CLG Naomh Mhuire, the event caters for Elites, Novice and Teams when it kicks off on the 12th of May from the clubhouse in Kincasslough.

Charlie Boyle, who is part of the organising committee, joined Myles Gallagher in studio to look ahead to the event…