logo



WAAR coming back to Donegal

30 Apr 2017
by admin

The Wild Atlantic Adventure race is one of the most challenging adventure races in Ireland – and also boasts some of the most scenic routes.

The event, which includes a 42.5k cycle, a 2k hike and a 1k kayak, takes place along the Wild Atlantic way – but, this year it also takes in a truly unique route.

The 7.5k run has been increased to 10k, with the extra 2.5k being a run up and down the live airstrip at Donegal airport.

Started by CLG Naomh Mhuire, the event caters for Elites, Novice and Teams when it kicks off on the 12th of May from the clubhouse in Kincasslough.

Charlie Boyle, who is part of the organising committee, joined Myles Gallagher in studio to look ahead to the event…

 

More Sport

Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta – Results

0
Gaeil Fhánada 0-5 v 2-12 Naomh Naille Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2-11 v 0-10 An Clochain Liath An Clochain Liath 1-09 v 3-08 Gleann Fhinne Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Ard A Ratha (5:30pm) &nb[...]
30 Apr 2017

WAAR coming back to Donegal

0
The Wild Atlantic Adventure race is one of the most challenging adventure races in Ireland – and also boasts some of the most scenic routes. The event, which includes a 42.5k[...]
30 Apr 2017

Eves takes National Category at Rally of the Lakes

0
Donegal man Kevin Eves along with his co-driver William Lynch won the National Category at the 2017 Rally of the Lakes. Eves finished with a 46.5 second lead over his closest rival[...]
30 Apr 2017

North West 10k – Round up

0
The annual North-West 10k took place today, with record numbers participating in the race/fun run. The charity event, this year was held in aid of the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape[...]
30 Apr 2017

All County League Results

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Sun, 30 Apr, Milford 1-12 V 1-16 Gaoth Dobhair Bundoran 2-13 V 2-09Naomh Conáil Four Masters 1-07 V 0-13 St Eunan’s Glenswilly 2-09 V 2-10 St Mic[...]
30 Apr 2017

Ulster Senior League Cup – Result+Reaction

0
Cockhill Celtic defeated Derry City Reserves today, to be crowned league cup champions. Gavin Cullen’s side are currently one point of securing the league title, and a Jimmy [...]
30 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit