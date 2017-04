It was a second place finish for Kilmacrennan brothers, Caolon and Rhys Irwin in Snetterton today.

Caolon was racing in the super sport elite 600 and finishes ahead of 36 other riders, to finish in second place on the podium.

His younger brother, Rhys battled it out in the 450RRV Aprilia category, and having finished second in the qualifying round – he too finished in second place.