Over €700,000 in funding announced for seafood companies in Donegal

30 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Six local seafood companies in Donegal are to benefit from over €700,000 in funding announced as part of a national grants announcement of €1.3 million.

Grants have been funded under the Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme and the Seafood Innovation and Business Planning Scheme.

€721,188 in funding has been announced for the six seafood companies in Co Donegal.

Four companies received funding under the Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme.

They include; Donegal Oysters Ltd, Donegal Town which is to receive over €244,000.

Donegal Ocean Deep Oysters Ltd, Donegal Town is to benefit from over €323,000.

With over €47,000 announced for Racoo Shellfish, Donegal Town.

And Ostre’an Teoranta, Dungloe has been approved over €25,000 in funding.

In addition Jade Ireland Seafood Ltd with bases in Donegal, Cork and Dublin is receiving €60,000 towards new markets development.

Biomarine Ingredients Ireland, Killybegs will receive €20,000 under the Seafood Innovation and Business Planning Scheme.

Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the news, he says there will be further future opportunities for funding applications:

