Over €700,000 in funding announced for seafood companies in Donegal

Six local seafood companies in Donegal are to benefit from over €700,000 in funding announced as part of a national grants announcement of €1.3 million.
Grants have been funded under the Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme and the Seafood Innovation and Business Planning Scheme.
€721,188 in funding has been announced for the six seafood companies in Co Donegal.
Four companies received funding under the Sustainable Aquaculture Scheme.
They include; Donegal Oysters Ltd, Donegal Town which is to receive over €244,000.
Donegal Ocean Deep Oysters Ltd, Donegal Town is to benefit from over €323,000.
With over €47,000 announced for Racoo Shellfish, Donegal Town.
And Ostre’an Teoranta, Dungloe has been approved over €25,000 in funding.
In addition Jade Ireland Seafood Ltd with bases in Donegal, Cork and Dublin is receiving €60,000 towards new markets development.
Biomarine Ingredients Ireland, Killybegs will receive €20,000 under the Seafood Innovation and Business Planning Scheme.
Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the news, he says there will be further future opportunities for funding applications: