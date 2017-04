The annual North-West 10k took place today, with record numbers participating in the race/fun run.

The charity event, this year was held in aid of the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre and the Family and Friends of Abbey Village in Kilmacrennan and the committee are anticipating a record amount of money to be raised also.

The winner of the senior race was Owen McGinley of Letterkenny AC, who finished in a time of 32.30.

Full results to follow..