Eves takes National Category at Rally of the Lakes

Donegal man Kevin Eves along with his co-driver William Lynch won the National Category at the 2017 Rally of the Lakes. Eves finished with a 46.5 second lead over his closest rival in second place, fellow county-man Declan Gallagher.

In the International Category, the Donegal pairing of Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney finished in fourth place, 4 minutes 11 seconds behind the winners, Monaghan men Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson.

Gavin Kelly finished in 10th place along with his co-driver Elaine Ní Shé. Full results below…

