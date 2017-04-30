Disappointment raised as only 1 estate taken in charge by council in Stranorlar since 2014

Disappointment and concern has been raised after it has been revealed that Donegal County Council has taken charge of only 1 housing estate in the Stranorlar Municipal District.
The Taking in Charge scheme was brought in in 2014. Through this the council would assume liability for ensuring works were completed on roads, sewerage, lights and water to a satisfactory level in residential estates.
Local Councillor Patrick McGowan says this figure is worrying as over 30 estates need taking charge of in the Stranorlar area alone.
He says there are a number of concerns: