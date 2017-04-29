Work commences on new water treatment plant at Owenteskna

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have marked the start of construction on the €4 million investment by the national utility in a new water treatment plant at Owenteskna to benefit almost 4,000 consumers in the South West Donegal area.
When completed the new plant will benefit consumers in South West Donegal covering the area west of Killybegs including Kilcar, Carrick and Glencolmcille.
The contract was awarded to Coffey Water Limited on November 14 2016 who will carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water.
The project is being delivered in partnership with Donegal County Council and when completed and tested, this contract will enable this water supply to be removed from the EPA’s RAL and will ensure consumers will receive a reliable supply of high quality drinking water.
This project forms part of the major investment of €73 million committed by Irish Water to water supply projects in Co Donegal.
Work has now commenced on the project and is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.