Two males in their late teens killed following road traffic collision

29 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that claimed the lives of two males in their late teens.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the Quigley’s Point to Moville Road at approximately 3:35am this morning.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other males who were travelling in the same car were also taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny University Hospital were they are believed to be in a stable condition.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out investigations.

Diversions are in place through Moville and Carndonagh.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and in particular anyone who may have travelled this road between 3am and 3.40am this morning to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

