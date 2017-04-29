Taoiseach hopeful EU leaders will include Ireland’s priorities in Brexit negotiations

The Taoiseach says he’s hopeful European Union leaders will include Ireland’s priorities in their guidelines for the Brexit negotiations.
The remaining 27 EU leaders are meeting in Brussels this afternoon to agree the key points.
Entering the summit, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk said the EU must stay united during the talks.
It’s reported they’ll approve a declaration that would allow Northern Ireland to rejoin the EU in a situation where Ireland is reunited.
Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Enda Kenny said Ireland’s agenda is clear: