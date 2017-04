A community based playgroup in Clady, Co Tyrone has expressed their disgust at discovering their property had been targeted in an overnight incident.

On arrival to the property yesterday morning staff found heating pipes had been cut, damage was caused to a fence and the oil tank emptied.

Donna McAnneny, Chairperson of the Happy Faces Playgroup, says it is very disheartening as it is a community led playgroup.

She believes it was a random act: