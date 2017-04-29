Referee not to blame – Ollie Horgan

Ollie Horgan said that the referee was not to blame for Harps’ 2-0 defeat away to Bohemian’s last night, in Dalymount Park.

Horgan was sent to the stands for protests during a game which saw Paddy McCourt booked for hitting a free-kick before the whistle and Barry Molloy sent off for two yellow cards.

Despite this, Horgan said that Bohs were the better side on the night, and fully deserved the three points.

The result puts pressure on Harps, who now fall into 9th place and travel to league leaders Cork City next week.

And Horgan said after the game, that there is a lot of work to do going forward..