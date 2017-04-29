logo



Referee not to blame – Ollie Horgan

29 Apr 2017
by admin

Ollie Horgan said that the referee was not to blame for Harps’ 2-0 defeat away to Bohemian’s last night, in Dalymount Park.

Horgan was sent to the stands for protests during a game which saw Paddy McCourt booked for hitting a free-kick before the whistle and Barry Molloy sent off for two yellow cards.

Despite this, Horgan said that Bohs were the better side on the night, and fully deserved the three points.

The result puts pressure on Harps, who now fall into 9th place and travel to league leaders Cork City next week.

And Horgan said after the game, that there is a lot of work to do going forward..

 

More Sport

Kenny Shiels looking to kill games

0
Derry City manager Kenny Shiels believes his sides have been dominating games, but have failed to kill games off. Derry have only taken three points from their last three games and[...]
29 Apr 2017

Bohemian’s boss disappointed with Dalymount surface

0
Bohemian’s manager Keith Long was disappointed with the surface at Dalymount Park despite his side’s 2-0 win over Finn Harps last night. The pitch, which was not watere[...]
29 Apr 2017

Referee not to blame – Ollie Horgan

0
Ollie Horgan said that the referee was not to blame for Harps’ 2-0 defeat away to Bohemian’s last night, in Dalymount Park. Horgan was sent to the stands for protests d[...]
29 Apr 2017

Another draw for Derry City

0
Friday night at Maginn Park saw the attendance entertained to a thrilling game between Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic. The two-all draw had excellent goals, great saves[...]
29 Apr 2017

Frustration in Dalymount as Harps lose out to Bohemians

0
It was a disappointing night for Finn Harps who fell to a two goal defeat away to Bohemian FC, in the Airtricity League, Premier division. The surface in Dalymount was not in the c[...]
28 Apr 2017

Chloe and Sam Magee make history and will medal at European Championships

0
Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee have secured at least a bronze medal at the European Badminton Championships in Denmark. They’ve advanced to the semi-finals with a three[...]
28 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit