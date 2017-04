Letterkenny man, Philip Deignan has been selected as part of Team Sky’s nine-man team, for the Giro D’Italia which starts next Friday.

The 33-year-old, will join Mikel Landa, Geraint Thomas Kenny Elissonde, Michal Golas, Sebastian Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Salvatore Puccio and Diego Rosa as part of the 100th addition of the race.

The race starts on the 5th of May takes place across three weeks and finishes in Milan on the 28th.