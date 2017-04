Derry City manager Kenny Shiels believes his sides have been dominating games, but have failed to kill games off.

Derry have only taken three points from their last three games and drew again last night, against St Patrick’s Athletic, in Maginn Park.

After the game, Shiels said he was disappointed not have come away with something with Pat’s pushing on at the end.

The result means that Derry fall further down in the table, and into fifth, behind league newcomers Limerick City..