GAA Preview: Preparations underway for Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta

29 Apr 2017
by admin

Preparations are in full swing for Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta which gets underway this weekend, and is being hosted by Cloughaneely.

Across the weekend, there’s clashes in the junior championship between St Naul’s and Fanad Gaels and Cloughaneely take on Dungloe.

In intermediate, Milford face Glenties, while Glenfin and Dungloe face off in the senior championship and host Cloughaneely take on Ardara.

Tom Comack spoke to Cloughaneely chairman, Joe McGarvey who outlined the details of all the finals across the weekend..

 

More Sport

Chloe Magee reflects on European Badminton Bronze

0
  The brother and sister pairing of Sam and Chloe Magee will be leaving the European Badminton Championships with their heads held high after a claiming bronze medals. The pai[...]
29 Apr 2017

Eves and Lynch lead in Rally of the lakes

0
Kevin Eves and William Lynch lead the charge in the national category of the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney at the end of day one. The results are below…[...]
29 Apr 2017

Ardal McDermott disappointed with complacent performance

0
Donegal hurling manager Ardal McDermott said that his side’s performance wasn’t good enough today, as they fell to a heavy defeat to Tyrone in the Nicky Rackard Cup. Mc[...]
29 Apr 2017

Bronze for Magee’s at European Badminton Championships

0
It was a disappointing end to the European badminton championship for the Magee siblings, missing out on silver, in Denmark. Chloe and Sam Magee secured at least a bronze medal yes[...]
29 Apr 2017

Donegal well beaten by Tyrone in Nicky Rackard Cup

0
Tyrone and Derry have secured their place in the next round of the Nicky Rackard Cup with heavy wins over Donegal and Longford respectively. Tyrone took on Donegal in Carrickmore a[...]
29 Apr 2017

Philip Deignan selected by Team Sky for Giro D’Italia

0
Letterkenny man, Philip Deignan has been selected as part of Team Sky’s nine-man team, for the Giro D’Italia which starts next Friday. The 33-year-old,  will join Mikel[...]
29 Apr 2017

