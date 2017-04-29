GAA Preview: Preparations underway for Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta

Preparations are in full swing for Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta which gets underway this weekend, and is being hosted by Cloughaneely.

Across the weekend, there’s clashes in the junior championship between St Naul’s and Fanad Gaels and Cloughaneely take on Dungloe.

In intermediate, Milford face Glenties, while Glenfin and Dungloe face off in the senior championship and host Cloughaneely take on Ardara.

Tom Comack spoke to Cloughaneely chairman, Joe McGarvey who outlined the details of all the finals across the weekend..