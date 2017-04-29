GAA Preview: Battle for promotion from division four

Even though the AllSportStore.com Division 4 League for this year is still in it’s infancy, three teams are staking an early claim for the league title and promotion.

Naomh Colmcille, Na Rossa and Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin are all square on 4 points each going into this weekend’s matches.

Danny Kelly joins Tom Comack on our GAA Preview to look ahead at this weekend’s fixtures where Carndonagh face Na Rossa and Naomh Muire Conmhaigh take on Naomh Pádraig Leifear. The match between Urris and Naomh Colmcille has been postponed.