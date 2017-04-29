Eymard Brennan looks ahead to the Donegal Mountain Bike Summer Challenge

Four Donegal Mountain Bike Clubs have come together to launch a cross county mountain bike challenge that will take participants across some of the most spectacular and challenging terrains Donegal has to offer.

The “Summer Challenge” involves four popular all terrain, all weather, mountain bike trails: The Bogman trail in Golan Milford on Sunday May 28th, The Tir Chonnail Gap in Glenties on Sunday the 9th of July, The Errigal Challenge at Kildarragh Cresslough on the 26th of August and Gartan in Churchill on September 30th.

These events are open to cyclists from all over Ireland and all fitness levels and are being run by Donegal Mountain Bike Club, Tir Chonaill Gap Cycle Club, Errigal cycling Club and the Gartin Adventure Center.

To coincide with the launch the clubs teamed up with Emmet McNamee of Aerialscape to produced a YouTube video to promote the four trails which showcases the county as it has it has never been seen before.

Oisin Kelly was joined in studio this week by one of the organisers of the challenge Eymard Brennan…