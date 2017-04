Tyrone and Derry have secured their place in the next round of the Nicky Rackard Cup with heavy wins over Donegal and Longford respectively.

Tyrone took on Donegal in Carrickmore and came out comfortable winners over Ardal McDermott’s men – with a final score of 4-19 – 0-16.

Derry faced Longford in Owenbeg and came out 28 point winners with a comprehensive final score of 8-21 – 1-14.

Donegal now go into the Nicky Rackard qualifying round.