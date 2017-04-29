Chloe Magee reflects on European Badminton Bronze

The brother and sister pairing of Sam and Chloe Magee will be leaving the European Badminton Championships with their heads held high after a claiming bronze medals.

The pair fell to the strong Danish pairing of Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christina Pedersen in 2 games with scores of 21-14 and 21-10.

The pair held their own and played some world class badminton during the week, knocking out the number 4 and 5 seeds in the tournament on the way to their medals.

They will be presented with their medals after the final tomorrow evening.

One half of the medal duo, Chloe, joined Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport reflecting on the Magee’s performance…