Can’t Pay Won’t Pay are calling on people to support the 7 protesters who are on trial for “false imprisonment of Joan Burton in November 2014 “.

Joan Burton has this week told the ‘Jobstown Seven’ trial that she was “terrified” when a “large menacing crowd” of protesters surrounded a garda car she was in.

However Donegal Spokesperson Liam Whyte said that the campaign believe this is a political trial intended to tarnish and punish water protesters and to criminalise protests generally: