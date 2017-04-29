Bronze for Magee’s at European Badminton Championships

It was a disappointing end to the European badminton championship for the Magee siblings, missing out on silver, in Denmark.

Chloe and Sam Magee secured at least a bronze medal yesterday, with a win over Polish pair Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezda Zieba in the quarter-finals.

They took on favourites for the tournament – Joachim Fischer Nielson and Christinna Pederson today, but it ended in defeat for the Raphoe due.

The pair fell to a straight set defeat, by scores of 21-14 and 21-10.

Despite the semi-final exit, history was made by the siblings, who are Ireland’s first ever medalists in badminton, on a European front.