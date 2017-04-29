Brendan O’Donnell looks ahead to Strabane/Lifford half marathon

The build up for the Lifford – Strabane half marathon which takes place on the 14th of May and organisers are expecting record numbers taking part.

The Half Marathon is a joint initiative between Lifford Strabane AC and Derry and Strabane District Council and is running into its fourth year.

Capacity for the run has been increased by an additional 400 places, and expectations are high that the 2017 race will be yet another sellout.

Brendan O’Donnell from Lifford AC joined Oisin Kelly on Highland Saturday Sport…