Bohemian’s boss disappointed with Dalymount surface

Bohemian’s manager Keith Long was disappointed with the surface at Dalymount Park despite his side’s 2-0 win over Finn Harps last night.

The pitch, which was not watered before the match, carried a lot of sand and this had a major impact on the quality of the game.

It also played a huge role in the first goal, when Harps keeper Ciaran Gallagher kicked the surface from a kick-out – and Georgie Poynton pounced on the ball.

After the game, Long expressed his disappointment with the pitch, but said that a scrappy win is better than nothing…