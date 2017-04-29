Ardal McDermott disappointed with complacent performance

Donegal hurling manager Ardal McDermott said that his side’s performance wasn’t good enough today, as they fell to a heavy defeat to Tyrone in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

McDermott’s side were beaten by 16 points as Tyrone go through to the next round of the competition and Donegal go into a qualifier round.

After the game, McDermott said that Tyrone were the better team on the day and deserved the win..

His counterpart, Mattie Lennon reiterated this and said he knew his team had the ability to pull off a performance like it.

With Donegal beating Tyrone earlier in the year, Lennon said he knew a big performance was needed and wasn’t surprised when they pulled it off..