Ulster History Circle to erect blue plaques in Derry and Strabane

A number of historic figures with links to Derry and Strabane are to be honoured with blue plaques.

The Ulster History Circle has reached agreement with Derry City and Strabane District Council to back a five year plan for the erection of Blue Plaques in the area.

At the launch in the Tower Museum this week, of six candidates were presented for special recognition on plaques.

They are Francis Ledwidge, the poet and soldier, killed in action in 1917. Ledwidge was stationed for six months during 1916 in Ebrington Barracks with the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers.

Annie Russell Maunder, a pioneering Irish astronomer and mathematician, who was born in Strabane, is also being recognised.

The circle is also honoring a number of figres renowned for their contribution to music. Mrs E.H. O’Doherty, founder of the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle in the city; Brigadier General Ambrose Ricardo, who cofounded the Féis and Dorothy Parke, a teacher and composer whose pieces are still performed at the Féis.

The sixth person listed was Mabel Remington Colhoun, an Archaeologist, historian and educationalist, who will be honoured in the Tower Museum.