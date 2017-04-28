Shiels claims unregistered lobbyists are a problem in Donegal planning consultation

It’s been claimed that there are a number of unregistered lobbyists operating in the Letterkenny area who are acting outside of the normal public consultation planning process.

Donegal County Council is presently at an advanced stage of finalising a Working Draft County Donegal Development Plan for the forthcoming years 2018-2024

However Cllr Dessie Sheils believes that efforts are being made to have land rezoned on the draft plan before it even goes out to public consultation.

He says this is effectively a breach in regulation………