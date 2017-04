The North West 10k registration office will be open again at Letterkenny Communty Centre this evening from 5-7pm and also tomorrow afternoon from 3-6.

Those looking to register are asked to do so early as there is expected to be significant delays on Sunday ahead of the big charity run and walk which starts at 2 o’clock.

Get along early to enter to collect your new 10k T-shirt, number and chip timing.