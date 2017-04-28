Pringle seeks clarification from Varadkar on future of Donegal CE Schemes

A Donegal Deputy is calling for reassurances from the Minister for Social Protection on the future of Community Employment Schemes which he says are vitally imporant to Donegal.

Deputy Thomas Pringle Responding to Minister Varadkar’s recent announcement that he will expand certain aspects of the Community Employment Scheme.

As it stands Deputy Pringle says the report has failed to recognise the immense worth of the CE scheme to community development in Donegal and its future could now be in jeopardy:

He is now seeking clarity from the Minister on the issue……………