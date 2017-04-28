logo



Planning permission sought for Newtowncunningham Primary Care centre

28 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The HSE is seeking planning permission for a Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham.

It’s to be situated on the Castle site on town’s Main Street which will see the demolition of a building which was formerly a Mother and Baby Home.

Subject to planning permission, plans for the new development include new car parking facilities and other site works.

Welcoming the news, Local Health Campaigner Betty Holmes says the centre has been in the planning for some time and hopes that work will get underway quickly………

