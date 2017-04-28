logo



Kevin Eves looks to keep good form going in Killarney

28 Apr 2017
by admin

Donegal’s Kevin Eves with Cork co-driver William Lynch on the notes will look to continue their excellent start to the championship when they head for the classic Killarney stages this weekend. Their Toyota Corolla has performed faultlessly this season so far with third place in Galway and an extremely impressive win in West Cork.

They currently hold a seven point lead in the Modified Championship from Eugene Meegan & Sarah Whelan in a BMW 1M. The BMW hasn’t performed consistently this season to date, but Meegan has managed to garner an impressive haul of points to date to be in a position to challenge Eves.

Gary Kiernan took top points in Galway but suffered a heart breaking late engine failure in West Cork when on course to extend his championship lead. Gary and co-driver Ryan Moore will be looking to rectify this on the Killarney stages where they have shown impressive pace in the past.

John Devlin also had an excellent drive in West Cork and will be looking to continue this run while Mark Nangle and Art McCarrick have also scored consistently on both rounds so far this season and will be looking to move up the leader board.

More Sport

Registrations open for the weekend’s North West 10k

0
The North West 10k registration office will be open again at Letterkenny Communty Centre this evening from 5-7pm and also tomorrow afternoon from 3-6. Those looking to register are[...]
28 Apr 2017

Chloe and Sam Magee are one win away from European medal

0
Ireland could earn a first ever medal at the European Championships this afternoon. Donegal’s Chloe and Sam Magee have shown excellent form in Denmark this week and on Thursd[...]
28 Apr 2017

Kevin Eves looks to keep good form going in Killarney

0
Donegal’s Kevin Eves with Cork co-driver William Lynch on the notes will look to continue their excellent start to the championship when they head for the classic Killarney stages [...]
28 Apr 2017

McMonagle leaves Harps while Derry will use The Showgrounds in Europe

0
In the SSE Airtricity league Premier Division there’s a busy night of action ahead. Six games altogether – including Bohs against Finn Harps at Dalymount Park Harps hav[...]
28 Apr 2017

Hat-tricks galore on Women’s Super League opening night

0
Deborah Kerrigan (Bonagee), Shannon McDonald (Greencastle) and Michelle McDaid (Illies) all grabbed hat-tricks last night on the opening night of the new North West Women’s Super L[...]
28 Apr 2017

Schools Golf Final line up confirmed

0
St. Eunan’s College and Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana qualified for the final of the Derryveagh Crystal Donegal Schools Golf Final on Thursday in Dunfanaghy Golf Club. St. EunanR[...]
28 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit