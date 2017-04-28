Kevin Eves looks to keep good form going in Killarney

Donegal’s Kevin Eves with Cork co-driver William Lynch on the notes will look to continue their excellent start to the championship when they head for the classic Killarney stages this weekend. Their Toyota Corolla has performed faultlessly this season so far with third place in Galway and an extremely impressive win in West Cork.

They currently hold a seven point lead in the Modified Championship from Eugene Meegan & Sarah Whelan in a BMW 1M. The BMW hasn’t performed consistently this season to date, but Meegan has managed to garner an impressive haul of points to date to be in a position to challenge Eves.

Gary Kiernan took top points in Galway but suffered a heart breaking late engine failure in West Cork when on course to extend his championship lead. Gary and co-driver Ryan Moore will be looking to rectify this on the Killarney stages where they have shown impressive pace in the past.

John Devlin also had an excellent drive in West Cork and will be looking to continue this run while Mark Nangle and Art McCarrick have also scored consistently on both rounds so far this season and will be looking to move up the leader board.