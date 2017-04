353 people died in work-related accidents in Ireland between 2010 and 2016, 24 of them in Donegal.

Today marks International Workers Memorial day, which remembers those who have died and highlights the importance of health and safety at work.

The Health and Safety Authority says most accidents are preventable and is encouraging businesses to hold a minute’s silence and organise safety training for workers.

Martin O’Halloran is CEO of the HSA……….