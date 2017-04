The head of the Donegal Traffic Corps is urging all road users to be aware that Gardai will be out in full force this Bank Holiday weekend.

To date this year, 50 people have been killed on Irish roads, which is four less when compared to the same period last year.

Last year two people were killed on Irish roads over the May bank holiday weekend, while there were 169 arrests for drink driving.

Inspector Micheal Harrison is warning drivers that checkpoints will be in place across the county: