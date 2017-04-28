logo



Frustration in Dalymount as Harps lose out to Bohemians

28 Apr 2017
by admin

Photo Stephen Doherty

It was a disappointing night for Finn Harps who fell to a two goal defeat away to Bohemian FC, in the Airtricity League, Premier division.

The surface in Dalymount was not in the condition it has been known for with a lot of sand on it, and this played a huge part in the first goal.

As Ciaran Gallagher went to take a kick-out, he kicked the surface of the ground – the ball landed at the feet of a Georgie Poynton and he pounced on the opportunity – knocking the ball past Gallagher in goal.

The second half wasn’t long started when Bohemians doubled their lead through Oscar Brennan.

A long ball wasn’t dealt with by the Harps defence, the headed clearance from Killian Cantwell fell the feet of Brennan, who finished well from outside the box.

It went from bad to worse for Harps then as Barry Molloy was sent to the stands for a second yellow card for a challenge in the middle of the park.

Harps pushed hard for a goal to bring them back into the game, but the home defence held strong to get the win.

The result means Bohemian’s overtake Harps in the table, and move up into eighth, while Horgan’s men slip closer to the relegation spot.

Final Score: 

Bohemians: 2 

Finn Harps 0 

28 Apr 2017

Chloe and Sam Magee make history and will medal at European Championships

0
Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee have secured at least a bronze medal at the European Badminton Championships in Denmark. They’ve advanced to the semi-finals with a three[...]
28 Apr 2017

Registrations open for the weekend’s North West 10k

0
The North West 10k registration office will be open again at Letterkenny Communty Centre this evening from 5-7pm and also tomorrow afternoon from 3-6. Those looking to register are[...]
28 Apr 2017

Kevin Eves looks to keep good form going in Killarney

0
Donegal’s Kevin Eves with Cork co-driver William Lynch on the notes will look to continue their excellent start to the championship when they head for the classic Killarney stages [...]
28 Apr 2017

McMonagle leaves Harps while Derry will use The Showgrounds in Europe

0
In the SSE Airtricity league Premier Division there’s a busy night of action ahead. Six games altogether – including Bohs against Finn Harps at Dalymount Park Harps hav[...]
28 Apr 2017

Hat-tricks galore on Women’s Super League opening night

0
Deborah Kerrigan (Bonagee), Shannon McDonald (Greencastle) and Michelle McDaid (Illies) all grabbed hat-tricks last night on the opening night of the new North West Women’s Super L[...]
28 Apr 2017

