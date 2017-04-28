Frustration in Dalymount as Harps lose out to Bohemians

It was a disappointing night for Finn Harps who fell to a two goal defeat away to Bohemian FC, in the Airtricity League, Premier division.

The surface in Dalymount was not in the condition it has been known for with a lot of sand on it, and this played a huge part in the first goal.

As Ciaran Gallagher went to take a kick-out, he kicked the surface of the ground – the ball landed at the feet of a Georgie Poynton and he pounced on the opportunity – knocking the ball past Gallagher in goal.

The second half wasn’t long started when Bohemians doubled their lead through Oscar Brennan.

A long ball wasn’t dealt with by the Harps defence, the headed clearance from Killian Cantwell fell the feet of Brennan, who finished well from outside the box.

It went from bad to worse for Harps then as Barry Molloy was sent to the stands for a second yellow card for a challenge in the middle of the park.

Harps pushed hard for a goal to bring them back into the game, but the home defence held strong to get the win.

The result means Bohemian’s overtake Harps in the table, and move up into eighth, while Horgan’s men slip closer to the relegation spot.

Final Score:

Bohemians: 2

Finn Harps 0