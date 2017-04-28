Four arrested in connection with shooting incident in Derry last month

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a shooting incident in the Central Drive area of Derry on Monday, 27 March have this week carried out four searches in the city and arrested four people.

Officers arrested two men, aged 35 and 42, on Tuesday (April 25), a 30 year old man on Wednesday (April 26) and a 31 year old woman today.

They were all taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning and have now been released unconditionally, except for the 31 year old woman who remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Andy Workman said: “This planned search and arrest operation is part of our continuing efforts to investigate the attack on a 23-year-old man last month. It was a vicious incident in which he was shot in the leg.

“The person or people responsible need to be brought to justice. Since the shooting detectives have carried out a number of searches and made a total of 10 arrests.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives at Serious Crime Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1169 of 27/03/17. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by telephoning 0800 555 111.”