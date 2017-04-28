logo



Four arrested in connection with shooting incident in Derry last month

28 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a shooting incident in the Central Drive area of Derry on Monday, 27 March have this week carried out four searches in the city and arrested four people.

Officers arrested two men, aged 35 and 42, on Tuesday (April 25), a 30 year old man on Wednesday (April 26) and a 31 year old woman today.

They were all taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning and have now been released unconditionally, except for the 31 year old woman who remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Andy Workman said: “This planned search and arrest operation is part of our continuing efforts to investigate the attack on a 23-year-old man last month. It was a vicious incident in which he was shot in the leg.

“The person or people responsible need to be brought to justice. Since the shooting detectives have carried out a number of searches and made a total of 10 arrests.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives at Serious Crime Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1169 of 27/03/17. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by telephoning 0800 555 111.”

More News

Head of Donegal Traffic Corps urges road users to take care this Bank Holiday Weekend

0
  The head of the Donegal Traffic Corps is urging all road users to be aware that Gardai will be out in full force this Bank Holiday weekend. To date this year, 50 people have[...]
28 Apr 2017

Four arrested in connection with shooting incident in Derry last month

0
Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a shooting incident in the Central Drive area of Derry on Monday, 27 March have this week carried out four searches in the[...]
28 Apr 2017

Ulster History Circle to erect blue plaques in Derry and Strabane

0
A number of historic figures with links to Derry and Strabane are to be honoured with blue plaques. The Ulster History Circle has reached agreement with Derry City and Strabane Dis[...]
28 Apr 2017

36 patients awaiting admission at LUH this morning

0
The were 36 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, making it the joint second busiest hospital in the country. Of those, 28 patients were on E[...]
28 Apr 2017

HSA appeals for new focus on workplace safety on International Workers Memorial Day

0
353 people died in work-related accidents in Ireland between 2010 and 2016, 24 of them in Donegal. Today marks International Workers Memorial day, which remembers those who have di[...]
28 Apr 2017

EU Brexit plan to include provision for a future united Ireland

0
European leaders could sign off on plans to allow Northern Ireland immediately rejoin the EU in a United Ireland at their summit this weekend. Ireland’s pushing for the guara[...]
28 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit