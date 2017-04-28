Council launches pilot initiatives to improve Tidy Towns performance

Donegal County Council has unveiled three new pilot initiatives that will support new and existing Tidy Town groups throughout Donegal.

These initiatives include the new Clean & Green Awards, a Tidy Towns Start-Up Fund and a Tidy Towns Improvement Project Fund.

The Clean and Green awards will be set up on a pilot basis with a view of expanding the competition with more categories in 2018.

Cllr. Seamus Ó Domhnaill says with such a strong tourism focus on the county, it’s vital for Donegal to look its best……………………