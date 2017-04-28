logo



Chloe and Sam Magee make history and will medal at European Championships

28 Apr 2017
by admin

Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee have secured at least a bronze medal at the European Badminton Championships in Denmark.

They’ve advanced to the semi-finals with a three sets victory over Polish pair Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezda Zieba this evening.

The Raphoe duo won the first set 22-20 but lost the second 21-17. The Magee’s were brilliant in set three taking a 21-12 win.

They have written their names in the history books as the first Irish badminton team to claim a medal at European level.

