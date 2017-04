Ireland could earn a first ever medal at the European Championships this afternoon.

Donegal’s Chloe and Sam Magee have shown excellent form in Denmark this week and on Thursday they came through their second round tie against a French pairing in three sets.

That win set up a quarter-final today against a Polish pair.

It’s another difficult test for the Raphoe pair, but a win over the fourth seeds would guarantee at least a bronze for the Magees.